EU plans multi-billion euro boost for chip production to ease supply disruptions

An employee stands by cables inside a ASML Twinscan XT1000 lithography machine, during manufacture at the ASML factory in Veldhoven, Netherlands.

The European Union is backing more investments into chip production in an attempt to avert more supply chain disruptions down the line — and ultimately become less dependent on foreign firms.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, announced a new European Chips Act on Tuesday that will enable 15 billion euros ($17.11 billion) in additional public and private investments until 2030. This is on top of 30 billion euros of public investments that had previously been earmarked.

"The pandemic has also painfully exposed the vulnerability of chips supply chains. You all know that the global shortage of chips has really slowed down our recovery," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday.

Carmakers and other businesses in the bloc have struggled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as supply chains were impacted and caused limited access to much-needed technology. Chips are used for all sorts of day-to-day purposes, such as household goods and car manufacturing.

"We have set ourselves the goal to have, in 2030, 20% of the global market share of chips production, here in Europe. Right now, we are at 9%," von der Leyen said.

Boosting chip production in the EU was one of the key promises that von der Leyen made in September when addressing European lawmakers.