House passes short-term government funding bill that would prevent shutdown, sends it to Senate

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2022.

The House on Tuesday passed a funding bill that would prevent a government shutdown later this month, sending the measure to the Senate.

Congress faces a Feb. 18 deadline to avoid a lapse in federal funding. The bill approved by the House would keep the government running at current levels through March 11.

It passed by a 272-162 margin.

Earlier Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to vote on the spending plan "quickly and in time for the Feb. 18 deadline."