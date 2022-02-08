CNBC Pro

The stock market may have priced in Federal Reserve's rate hikes. Here's how to play it

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProWe may be a month away from a Fed rate hike. Here are the stocks that worked last time
Hannah Miao3 hours ago
CNBC ProThe 10-year Treasury yield is heading toward 2% and that could mean trouble for stocks
Patti Domm
CNBC ProCNBC Pro Talks: Emerging market fund manager Roderick Snell shares his winning strategies
Read More