A 'money disorder' may be behind your growing debt — Here's how to know if you have a problem

The average American has $90,460 of debt.

Experts say a significant amount of this can be explained by what they call "money disorders."

Money disorders is an umbrella term for recurring and self-defeating issues that people have with money, according to Brad Klontz, author of "Mind Over Money" and co-founder of the Financial Psychology Institute.

Klontz finds that most disorders fall into three broad categories: Money avoidance, money worshipping and relational money disorders. Each category can be broken into more specific disorders, such as overspending, workaholism and pathological gambling.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.