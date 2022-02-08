What remote workers need to know about their 2021 taxes

Working from home — or any location away from the office — can come with some benefits. A simplified tax situation may not be one of them.

If you worked remotely in 2021, it's worth making sure you understand your state tax obligations this tax-filing season. Depending on various factors that include your state of residence, how long you worked where you did and, possibly, where your company is located, you may need to file more than one state tax return.

"If you spent a significant time working out of another state in the last year, you very likely will have an income tax liability there," said Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects for the Tax Foundation.

It can be complicated. Different states have different approaches for when they expect you to tell them about income you earned while there.

For example, some states let nonresidents work within their borders for at least 30 days without a withholding requirement. Other states' thresholds kick in faster, including 23 that expect you to pay taxes from day one of working there. And still others have a wage-based threshold for taxation, while nine states have no income tax at all.

Be aware that your state of residence generally has the right to tax your income, no matter where it was earned. The bigger question is whether another state has the authority to, as well.