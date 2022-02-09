Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek star as retired Greek gods in BMW iX EV Super Bowl ad

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault star as the Greek gods Zeus and Hera for BMW's new Super Bowl ad for the iX electric SUV.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault star as Greek gods in a 60-second Super Bowl ad for BMW's new iX electric vehicle.

The ad features the former California governor and actor as Zeus, god of the sky and king of the ancient Greek gods. Hayek is Hera, goddess of women, marriage, family and childbirth.

The two decide to retire from their positions and move from Mount Olympus – home of the gods in Greek mythology – to Palm Springs, Calif.

Hera appears to be adjusting to life in the human world just fine, but Zeus has trouble dealing with mortals and his new mundane life. He begrudgingly uses his powers to help others charge electrical devices while having problems controlling a microwave and the power in his home.

That's where the BMW iX, which arrives in U.S. dealerships next month, comes into play. Hera gifts the electric SUV to Zeus as he's about to take their small unicorn for a walk. The vehicle recharges Zeus' energy and the two drive away in the vehicle singing the 1980s hit "Electric Avenue" by Eddy Grant.

The ad marks the first time since 2015 that BMW will advertise during the Super Bowl. Back then, BMW also advertised a new EV and featured the Eddy Grant song but featured "Today" hosts Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel.

The new promo was developed by San Francisco-based agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

It will air during the third commercial break of the first quarter of the game Sunday, but BMW released it online Tuesday. Here it is: