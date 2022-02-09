The CDC still needs to approve young kids' Covid shots, but it's telling health agencies to expect delivery by Feb. 21

A healthcare worker prepares to administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at an elementary school vaccination site for children ages 5 to 11-year-old in Miami, Florida, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn't yet approved Covid-19 vaccines for kids under 5, but it's laying the ground work to distribute the shots, telling state and local health officials they could receive their first shipments by Feb. 21.

The CDC plans to roll out 10 million doses in three phases as soon as the Food and Drug Administration authorizes the lower-dose, 3-microgram Pfizer and BioNTech shot for children 6 months to 4-years-old, according to a new planning document quietly issued Sunday. State and local health officials could start preordering the first doses Monday and will start receiving vaccine shipments on Presidents' Day, according to the CDC.

Local officials need to identify where and how the vaccines will be distributed. However, administration of the shots cannot begin until the CDC has given its stamp of approval for the vaccine, which will likely come quickly after the Food and Drug Administration authorizes it later this month.

The FDA's panel of outside vaccine experts is scheduled to meet on the shots Tuesday.

Jeff Zients, the White House Covid response coordinator, said Wednesday that the federal government can start packing and shipping the shots as soon as FDA authorization comes through. The U.S. has procured enough shots to vaccinate all 18 million children who are 6 months through 4-years-old, Zients said. The syringes and other materials needed to administer the shots are specially formulated for the youngest children, he said.

"We're working closely with pediatricians and family doctors and children's hospitals and pharmacies to make make sure the vaccine is available at thousands of locations across the country locations that parents know and trust," Zients told the public during a White House Covid update.