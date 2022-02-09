CNBC Pro

Bank of America names some top contrarian stocks to buy right now

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO08:53
CNBC ProGM, Peloton, and Meta are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 8
Alison Conklinan hour ago
CNBC ProThe stock market may have priced in Federal Reserve's rate hikes. Here's how to play it
Patti Domm3 hours ago
CNBC ProWe may be a month away from a Fed rate hike. Here are the stocks that worked last time
Hannah Miao5 hours ago
Read More