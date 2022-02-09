Italian bond market heats up with fears over ECB tightening and political fragmentation

Italian Special Air Force aerobatic unit spreads smoke with the colours of the Italian flag over the city of Rome.

An eventual result in Italy's presidential elections may have averted political instability for now, but market watchers are wary over the economic and political future of Europe's third-largest economy.

The yield on the Italian 10-year government bond traded at 1.8680% late Tuesday afternoon — up around 5 basis points and building on the gains seen Monday. The rate on the benchmark bond is at its highest since April 2020, meaning the Italian government is now facing higher costs when raising funds from public markets — which could ultimately become an economic headache for Rome.

"The peripheral bond market needs to adjust to the reality of a world without ECB QE [quantitative easing]," Frederik Ducrozet, strategist at Pictet Wealth Management, said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

One reason for this week's moves in European debt markets is the increased expectation that the European Central Bank will tighten monetary policy during 2022, with a possible rate rise later this year. Any rate hike would be the first since 2011, when the bank was criticized for moving too early in a time of great financial stress.

The 19 nation euro zone, of which Italy is a member, has seen loose monetary policy since the sovereign debt crisis of 2011 with billions pumped into its economy to stimulate lending and boost economic activity. As the region's outlook was starting to improve in 2019, it was then hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the ECB subsequently launched a new bond-buying program.

This included purchasing even more government bonds across the euro area, so nations would face lower costs when raising new debt.

"In 2020-21, the Bank of Italy bought over 100% of net supply of Italian central government debt. In 2022, we estimate that the central bank will buy up to 60% of net issuance. In 2023, this source of demand will be gone," Ducrozet said, highlighting the changing landscape for monetary policy.

As a result, he added: "The growth and fiscal outlook will be key" for Italy.