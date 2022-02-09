National Archives asks DOJ to investigate Trump administration's handling of White House records

The Department of Justice building in Washington, DC, on February 9, 2022.

The National Archives and Records Administration asked the Department of Justice to probe whether the Trump administration's handling of White House records violated federal law, two Biden administration officials told NBC News on Wednesday.

The Archives' referral to the Justice Department followed the revelation that 15 boxes of former President Donald Trump's White House records were retrieved from his resort-home Mar-a-Lago.

The Presidential Records Act requires that all applicable materials, such as documents, photos, correspondence and pamphlets, must be preserved and transferred to the National Archives as soon as the president leaves office.

The escalation by the Archives has prompted law enforcement officials within the Biden administration to discuss whether to investigate Trump for a possible crime, according to the Washington Post, which first reported the DOJ referral.

The documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago include a letter to Trump from his predecessor, President Barack Obama, as well as Trump's self-described "love letters" with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, the Post first reported Monday.