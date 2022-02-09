Retirees seeking income may want to consider closed-end funds

If you're hoping to generate income from your investment portfolio, closed-end funds could be one piece of the puzzle.

These funds come with more risk than, say, U.S. Treasurys, yet also can provide decent yields that may have a place in the fixed-income portion of your investment portfolio. And sometimes, they give you a way to invest in the underlying stocks or bonds at a price lower than if you were by them on the open market.

However, experts say it's important to understand what you're buying.

As of Jan. 31, there were more than 500 closed-end funds, with assets totaling $296 billion, according to Morningstar Direct. By comparison, mutual funds have roughly $24.3 trillion in assets.

Unlike traditional mutual funds, however, closed-end funds generally issue a set number of shares at their creation — similar to a company that goes public — and trade on the open market like a stock. This means that while the share price might be related to the performance of the fund's underlying assets, it is based on investor supply and demand.

Thus, closed-end fund shares can routinely trade at a discount, or below their so-called net asset value (the bottom-line value of the fund's assets divided by the number of outstanding shares). Or, they can trade at a premium (above that NAV).