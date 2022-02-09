CNBC Pro

Bernstein cuts Virgin Galactic price target, worries about market appetite for space tourism investing

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProJPMorgan downgrades this retail stock, sees more than 20% downside ahead
Hannah Miao39 min ago
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Ferrari, Uber, Microsoft, Spotify, Lowe's & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProHere's why Morgan Stanley says Microsoft is a 'strong buy'
Hannah Miao
Read More