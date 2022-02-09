CNBC Pro

These stocks are battling spiking inflation effectively and growing margins

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProRetail investors have a new favorite sector outside of tech
Pippa Stevens4 hours ago
CNBC ProThese are top stocks to play the metaverse as it transforms the tech sector, Credit Suisse says
Tanaya Macheel
CNBC ProTunnel market led by Elon Musk's Boring Company to reach $20 billion by 2050, Morgan Stanley says
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More