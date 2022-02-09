Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other aides asked GOP prosecutor to give them Michigan county voting machines after 2020 election, report says

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to media about the U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan outside his apartment building in New York, August 20, 2021.

Rudy Giuliani and other legal advisors to then-President Donald Trump asked a Republican prosecutor in Michigan to give his county's voting machines to Trump's team in the wake of his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

James Rossiter, the prosecuting attorney for Antrim County in northern Michigan, told the Post that the request from Giuliani and his colleagues came during a phone call after the county had misreported its initial election results in favor of Joe Biden.

"I said, 'I can't just say: give them here.' We don't have that magical power to just demand things as prosecutors. You need probable cause," Rossiter said he told Trump's legal aides, the Post reported.

Rossiter said he could not have handed the machines over to Trump's team even if he had grounds to seize them as evidence, due to Trump's clear interest in the matter.