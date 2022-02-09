Watch live: New York Gov. Hochul is expected to lift indoor mask mandate

[The stream is slated to start at 11:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to drop the state's strict indoor mask mandate as the surge in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to fall in all regions.

The health measure, which requires businesses to ensure customers were fully vaccinated or wear masks indoors at all times, is set to expire Thursday.

It marks a turning point in the state's response to the pandemic as the prolonged safety protocols have left the public weary and provoked legal challenges and protests.

The move likely won't affect areas that have federal mask requirements, such as public transportation and airplanes. Localities with their own strict guidance may also continue to require masks.

