Bitcoin dips slightly as 10-year Treasury yield tops 2% on hotter-than-expected inflation report

A bitcoin sign with a graph pictured in the background.

The price of bitcoin fell slightly on Thursday alongside U.S. equity futures as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield topped 2% for the first time since 2019.

Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $43,937.64 around 9:53 a.m. ET, according to Coin Metrics. That was shortly after key inflation data showed hotter-than-expected price pressures, sending the 10-year yield higher.

At its high, the benchmark yield hit 2.001% on Thursday.