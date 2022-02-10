How to know if your car is American-made

Discovering how much of a car is made in America is remarkably difficult. U.S. law requires that companies disclose information about where cars and their parts are made, but the facts they disclose can be confusing.

For example, U.S. auto manufacturing gets lumped in with Canadian labor because the two countries are so deeply intertwined in the supply chain. And parts are sourced from countries all over the world. To add to the confusion, a single line of vehicles can be made in two totally different countries simultaneously.

Groups at shopping site Cars.com and at American University's Kogod School of Business each publish well-known lists ranking which cars are the most American-made and why.

Owners can tell a lot about where cars are made in these three ways: exploring the two lists, examining the window sticker on a new car for sale and reviewing the car's vehicle identification number.

