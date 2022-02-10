Societe Generale beats expectations to post its best annual performance ever

This photo, taken on October 28, 2019, shows the logo of the Societe Generale bank, in Ouistreham, Normandy, France.

Societe Generale beat analyst expectations on Thursday, posting its highest ever profit in 2021.

The lender reported a net income of 5.64 billion euros ($6.44 billion) for the full year 2021. Analysts had expected net income to come in at 4.4 billion euros for the period, according to Refinitiv.

Looking at just the quarterly numbers, the French bank reported a net income of 1.79 billion euros in the final three months of 2021, also higher than the 1.3 billion euros expected by analysts.

"2021 marks a milestone for the Societe Generale Group, which achieved the best financial results in its history," Frederic Oudea, the bank's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The results got a boost from a strong performance in SocGen's global banking and investor solutions division, where net banking income rose by 25.2% on the previous year.

"Equity activity enjoyed its best year since 2009," the bank said in a statement, noting that revenues hit 3.15 million euros in 2021 versus 1.275 million euros in 2020.

SocGen's asset and wealth management divisions also reported an annual jump in revenues, up 6.1%.

In contrast, revenue from fixed income and currency activities at the bank slipped 19.2% from the previous year, but this was offset by other parts of the global banking division.

Other highlights for the fourth quarter: