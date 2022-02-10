West Africa's political system could see 'complete shakeup' as coups spike

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (Jan. 25, 2022): Demonstrators gathering in Ouagadougou to show support on January 25, 2022 to the military hold a picture of Colonel Aissimi Goita (L), the Malian military officer who has served as interim President of Mali since May 24, 2021, and of Liutenent Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba the leader of the mutiny and of the Patriotic Movement for the Protection and the Restauration (MPSR).

An attempted coup was thwarted in the west African coastal nation of Guinea-Bissau last week, the latest in a string of attempted, and in many cases successful, overthrows of governments in the region.

In late January, military personnel in Burkina Faso deposed President Roch Marc Kaboré, citing the government's inability to deal with a deteriorating security situation in a country beset by jihadist insurgency.

Guinea's transitional parliament was formed last week, five months after a successful coup ousted President Alpha Conde, citing allegations of corruption, human rights abuses and economic mismanagement. Mali has experienced two coups in the past 18 months, in August 2020 and August 2021.

Further east, coups also took place in Chad and Sudan last year, while an attempt to seize the presidential palace in Niger failed.

A study by the University of Kentucky's Jonathan Powell and Clayton Thyne found that there have been more than 200 attempted coups in Africa since the 1950s, averaging around four per year between 1960 and 2000, before dropping in the first two decades up to 2019.

In 2021, six coups or attempted coups were recorded, prompting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to caution that "military coups are back" whilst lambasting the lack of a unified international response to military interventions.