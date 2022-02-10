Zillow soars on upbeat outlook and faster-than-expected selloff of homes in portfolio

Zillow shares soared as much as 20% in extended trading on Thursday after the digital real estate company said it's getting out of the home-flipping business more quickly and economically than it previously expected.

Zillow's fourth-quarter earnings report follows a disastrous stretch for the company, after an attempt to crack the iBuying, or instant buying, market, in which it purchased homes directly from owners. Zillow said in November that it's exiting the business, admitting that its algorithms could not accurately forecast housing prices, putting the whole company at risk.

The company lost $261 million in the fourth quarter and $528 million for the year, with the entire deficit attributable to the homes business. But, Zillow said it sold 8,353 homes in the period, beating its outlook for approximately 5,000 sales, and ended the quarter with about 10,000 homes in inventory.

"We've made significant progress in our efforts to wind down our iBuying business — selling homes faster than we anticipated at better unit economics than we projected," Zillow CEO Rich Barton wrote in the quarterly shareholder letter. "We feel even more confident today that exiting iBuying and eliminating the housing market balance sheet risk to our company and our shareholders was the right decision."

At the time of the announcement in November, Zillow also said it was cutting about 25% of its workforce.