Delivery Hero CEO apologizes to investors after 30% stock plunge, vows to stay the course

Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Östberg speaking at the Noah tech conference in Berlin on June 13, 2019.

The boss of European food delivery firm Delivery Hero has apologized to investors after shares of the company plummeted more than 30% on disappointing earnings guidance for 2022.

"Today our share price dropped 30%! I'm truly sorry for all shareholders! I'm in your boat," Niklas Östberg, Delivery Hero's CEO, said via Twitter on Thursday.

Despite reporting a jump in fourth-quarter sales, Delivery Hero's shareholders were spooked Thursday after the firm announced cautious estimates for the coming year.

Delivery Hero said it expects overall sales volumes of 44 billion to 45 billion euros ($50 billion-$51 billion) in 2022, falling short of analysts' expectations. The company also forecast a negative margin on core profit of between 1% and 1.2%.

Nevertheless, Östberg vowed to continue with Delivery Hero's current strategy, with the promise that it would eventually pay off.

"We will not change our strategy because of the drop but we will work even harder to prove our investment strategy is going to pay off," he said.