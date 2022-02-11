France defends its ‘big nuclear adventure,' says it is influenced by geopolitics

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told CNBC on Friday that the country's decision to bet big on nuclear power was driven by geopolitical concerns and the desire to achieve "total energy independence." His comments come shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to build at least six new nuclear reactors in the decades to come, with the option for another eight. The move controversially places atomic power at the center of France's bid to achieve carbon neutrality by the middle of the century. Speaking to CNBC's Charlotte Reed on Friday, Le Maire described the move as "the most ambitious plan for France over the last decades." He said scientific analysis seen by the government last year had shown it was necessary to build new nuclear plants and accelerate the deployment of renewable energies to reduce carbon emissions and achieve "total energy independence."

Policy shift

The French government's buildup of its atomic power program marks a stark policy shift from the start of Macron's presidency when he committed to reducing the share of nuclear power in the country's energy mix. Asked whether geopolitical concerns had prompted this reversal, Le Maire told CNBC: "Of course, the changes in the geopolitical landscape [have] played a key role."

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in Belfort, eastern France, on February 10, 2022. JEAN-FRANCOIS BADIAS | AFP | Getty Images

Alongside soaring energy prices, escalating tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the West in recent months have heightened concern about the future of Russian gas flows to the European Union. Lawmakers and energy providers have scrambled to prepare contingency plans in the event of a full supply disruption of Russian gas to the EU — which receives roughly 40% of its gas via Russian pipelines, several of which run through Ukraine.

Climate concerns