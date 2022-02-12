CNBC Pro

There’s still time to buy these red-hot stocks before they report earnings, analysts say

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGoldman lowers official S&P 500 forecast and also evaluates what a recession would do to stocks
John Melloy17 min ago
CNBC ProBank of America says to buy SoFi: 'Not just another neobank'
Hannah Miao
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, Twitter, CyberArk, Home Depot & more
Michael Bloom
Read More