Japan's Nikkei plunges 2% as investors monitor Ukraine tensions; oil rises more than 1%

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan led losses in Asia-Pacific during Monday trade as investors monitor monitor developments from the Covid situation in Hong Kong to tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 2% in morning trade while the Topix index shed 1.8%. South Korea's Kospi declined 1.34%.

Elsewhere, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia climbed 0.44%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.22% lower.

Developments surrounding Russia-Ukraine tensions continued to be monitored by investors. Fears of a Russia attack on Ukraine sent stocks on Wall Street plunging Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling nearly 3%.

Investors in Asia will also watch developments in Hong Kong's Covid situation, as the city's medical capacity becomes reportedly stretched following a recent spike in infections. Over the weekend, Hong Kong's chief secretary announced that mainland China will assist the city in areas such as testing and quarantine facilities.