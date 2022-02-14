Buffett's Berkshire bought about $1 billion worth of Activision shares before Microsoft deal

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway purchased about $1 billion worth of shares in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing, jumping in before Microsoft agreed to buy the video-game publisher for $68.7 billion.

Berkshire owns 14.66 million shares valued at $975 million as of the end of 2021, the filing shows.

Microsoft announced its intent to acquire Activision Blizzard in mid-January for $95 per share, sending the stock up 25% to above $82, though it's since fallen a bit. It would be the largest deal ever by a U.S. technology company.