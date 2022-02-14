European stocks fall sharply, with Ukraine crisis and Fed remarks in focus; Stoxx 600 down 2%

LONDON — European markets pulled back sharply on Monday as investors continued to track tensions in Ukraine and remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about the interest rate outlook.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 2% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks plunging 4.3% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

Multiple countries have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine amid fears of an imminent Russian invasion, with U.S. President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan warning on Sunday that the Kremlin has accelerated its extraordinary military buildup along the country's border over the past 10 days.

Western leaders have threatened severe sanctions against Russia in the event of any incursion into Ukraine, as leaders continue to pursue diplomatic solutions. The Kremlin has denied any intention to invade its neighbor, accusing Washington of stoking "hysteria."

Global markets have been in turmoil since a surprisingly high U.S. inflation print last week, which prompted St. Louis Fed President James Bullard to call for a full percentage point of interest rate hikes before July.

However, fellow rate-setter and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Sunday that the central bank should be measured in its path to monetary policy tightening, noting that "abrupt and aggressive action can actually have a destabilizing effect" on growth and price stability.