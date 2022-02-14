Pfizer director Dr. Scott Gottlieb: Shots for kids under 5 delayed due to low Covid cases in trial

The Food and Drug Administration's plan to fast-track Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children under 5 years old was delayed because of a "low number of cases overall in the clinical trial," Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Monday.

"Most kids are not getting symptomatic Covid," said the current Pfizer board member and former head of the FDA. "One case in one direction or another can tip the perception of the vaccine's overall effectiveness."

"The FDA wanted to take the time for this data set to effectively settle down," Gottlieb said on "Squawk Box." "That point's probably going to be after they've administered the third dose and have the data from that third dose." He added, "At that point you'll be able to get more of a fixed perception of the vaccine's overall effectiveness" in that younger group, the only cohort not cleared in the U.S. for the shots.

The FDA had originally planned to consider authorizing two doses of what would ultimately be a three-dose vaccine for kids under 5 as soon as this month. However, the agency said Friday it's now going to wait on data about the effectiveness and safety of a third dose, which Pfizer and its vaccine partner, BioNTech, have said won't come until April.