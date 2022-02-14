Thai central bank governor expects inflation to be 'contained' but sees uncertainty in tourism recovery

Inflation in Thailand will largely be "contained" because the price pressures in the country are not as broad-based compared to some developed markets, said the governor of Bank of Thailand.

Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said overall inflation rate will remain within the central bank's target range of between 1% and 3%.

Even though inflation for January came in at about 3.2%, "we still think that it's likely to be contained and that we're not likely to see the kind of high inflation rates that we've seen in developed country markets," the governor told CNBC's "Streets Signs Asia" on Monday.

The main reason is that inflation pressures are concentrated largely in areas such as the "energy space and with certain kinds of important food prices, like pork," he explained.

On Wednesday, the Thai central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5%, and said in a statement the economy will continue to recover and the fast spreading omicron variant "would exert limited pressure on the public health system."