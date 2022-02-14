British authorities just seized NFTs for the first time, in a £1.4 million fraud probe

A CryptoPunk NFT on display at Sotheby's on June 4, 2021 in New York City.

LONDON — Britain's tax watchdog has seized three non-fungible tokens, in what is thought to be the first seizure of NFTs by a U.K. law enforcement agency.

Officials at Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs say they seized the NFTs during an investigation into a suspected value-added tax (VAT) fraud case worth £1.4 million ($1.9 million).

The suspects allegedly tried to claim back more VAT, which is a type of sales tax, than what they were owed, using a mix of stolen identities, unregistered phones and false invoices to hide their identities. The scheme involved 250 alleged fake companies, according to HMRC.

"Our first seizure of a Non-Fungible Token serves as a warning to anyone who thinks they can use cryptoassets to hide money from HMRC," Nick Sharp, HMRC's deputy director of economic crime, said in a statement Monday.