CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: This chart shows inflation may be peaking — here's what it means for stocks

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We're raising our price targets on 3 stocks and lowering them on 3 others
Jeff Marks34 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We're locking in a profit on this drug stock (and looking at the Boeing news)
Jeff Marks38 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Marriott crushes, Intel acquires and Wells tagged a 'catalyst buy'
Jim Cramer
Read More