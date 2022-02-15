European stocks set to retreat slightly as Russia-Ukraine concerns persist

LONDON – European stocks are set for a cautious open on Tuesday as global investors continue to monitor the geopolitical situation in Ukraine.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 31 points lower at 7,501, Germany's DAX is set to slide around 82 points to 15,032 and France's CAC 40 is expected to drop around 38 points to 6,814, according to IG data.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold talks in Moscow on Tuesday as diplomatic efforts ramp up amid fears that Russia could invade Ukraine in the coming days, a claim the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

The United States on Monday ordered the closure of its embassy in Kyiv and ordered the relocation of staff to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, citing the "dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces" at Ukraine's border.

Markets around the world have been roiled over the past week by a ratcheting up of tensions in eastern Europe and concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could be forced to tighten monetary policy more aggressively than hoped, following the highest annual inflation print since 1982.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as investors continued to monitor developments in Ukraine, while U.S. stock futures were fractionally lower in early premarket trade, pointing to a lackluster open on Wall Street later in the day.

Earnings remain a key driver of individual share price movement in Europe, with Glencore, Engie, Randstad and DSM among the companies reporting before the bell on Tuesday.

On the data front, a euro zone flash fourth-quarter GDP estimate is due on Tuesday morning, along with December's employment and trade figures for the bloc.

