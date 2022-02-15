CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: We're encouraged by Devon's solid earnings, shareholder return and cash flow goals

Zev Fima@zevfima
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: Wynn Resorts takes expected hit from Covid, rebound hinges on China travel policy
Jeff Marksan hour ago
CNBC Investing ClubCramer: This is the 'best thing I’ve read on crypto' and it makes me 'very worried'
Kevin Stankiewicz4 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: This chart shows inflation may be peaking — here's what it means for stocks
Kevin Stankiewicz5 hours ago
Read More