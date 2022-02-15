Sarah Palin loses defamation lawsuit against The New York Times

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin answers questions from the media as she arrives at a federal court in Manhattan on February 15, 2022 in New York.

A federal jury in New York on Tuesday found that The New York Times had not libeled Sarah Palin with an editorial that linked a political action committee of the one-time Republican vice presidential nominee with the 2011 shooting of former Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona.

The jury's verdict came a day after the judge in the case said he would dismiss Palin's civil lawsuit against the Times.

But Judge Jed Rakoff in making that decision Monday had said he would allow the jury to continue its then-ongoing deliberations in the case and reach a verdict.

Rakoff, saying he expected Palin to appeal his dismissal, said an appeals court "would greatly benefit from knowing how the jury would decide it."

Rakoff's ruling was based on his finding that the former Alaska governor had failed to provide enough evidence that her reputation had been damaged by the editorial published in 2017.

Palin faced a high bar to prove her case because of a 1964 Supreme Court decision involving The New York Times, which requires public figures to show there was "actual malice" by media companies to sustain a claim of defamation.

Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha, in an emailed statement Tuesday, said, "The New York Times welcomes today's verdict."

"It is a reaffirmation of a fundamental tenet of American law: public figures should not be permitted to use libel suits to punish or intimidate news organizations that make, acknowledge and swiftly correct unintentional errors," the spokeswoman said.

"It is gratifying that the jury and the judge understood the legal protections for the news media and our vital role in American society. We also want to thank the jurors for their careful deliberations in a difficult area of the law."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.