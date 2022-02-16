Fed minutes show central bank ready to raise rates, shrink balance sheet soon

Federal Reserve officials set plans into motion at their most recent meeting to begin raising interest rates and shed the trillions of dollars in bonds on the central bank balance sheet, according to minutes released Wednesday.

Some officials at the meeting expressed concerns over financial stability, saying that loose monetary policy could be posing a substantial risk.

They indicated that interest rate hikes likely are on the way soon, and they said the unwind of the bond portfolio could be aggressive.

"Participants observed that, in light of the current high level of the Federal Reserve's securities holdings, a significant reduction in the size of the balance sheet would likely be appropriate," the meeting summary stated.

The policymaking Federal Open Market Committee decided after the two-day session that it would not raise interest rates yet but strongly indicated a hike is on the way as soon as March.

In addition, the committee set out procedures for how it will start unwinding its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, which consists largely of bonds it has purchased in an effort to drive down rates and stimulate growth.

Since the meeting, fresh inflation readings have shown prices rising at the fastest pace in 40 years. The Fed targets inflation to average around 2%, and officials have conceded that policy needs to get tighter to bring prices down.

Inflation occupied a good deal of the discussion during the meeting, according to the minutes. The term is mentioned 73 times in the summary, with members saying that

