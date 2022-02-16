CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: After Devon Energy's post-earnings call, we raised our price target on the stock

Zev Fima@zevfima
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We are sticking with Facebook and may even add to our position
Zev Fima2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We're buying a new tech stock at a reasonable price with a nice dividend
Jeff Marks3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club Stock Profile: Disney fires on all cylinders with both business units set-up for continued growth
Zev Fima4 hours ago
Read More