CNBC Pro

Want to put some money to work in India? Here are JPMorgan, HSBC and BNP Paribas' favorite sectors

Saheli Roy Choudhury@sahelirc
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProGoldman says the case for commodities 'has rarely been stronger'
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProHow to invest in one of the hottest commodities of the next three decades: water
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProThese growth stocks are trading for really cheap, Barclays says
Jesse Pound
Read More