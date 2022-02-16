UK inflation rate climbs to new 30-year high at 5.5%

LONDON — U.K. inflation came in at an annual 5.5% in January, slightly ahead of forecasts and remaining at a 30-year high.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices contracted by 0.1%, slightly less than expected by economists in a Reuters poll. The annual print was expected to remain at 5.4%.

December's 5.4% annual rise in consumer prices was the highest since 1992, and the Bank of England has imposed consecutive interest rate hikes for the first time since 2004 in a bid to contain runaway inflation.

The Bank expects inflation to peak at 7.25% in April, having previously projected a 6% ceiling in its December report.

The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) rose by 4.9% in the 12 months to January 2022, up from 4.8% in December, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

The largest contributors were energy, fuel and food, among other items such as second-hand cars.

Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said the Bank of England's next policy meeting now looks likely to be a "rubber stamping" for another interest rate hike, with the only question being whether the Monetary Policy Committee opts for a rise of 25 basis points or 50 basis points.

"While there are signs that some of the supply chain bottlenecks are easing, and that prices for certain goods are moderating, the upside inflation risks remain clear," Patel said.

He noted that Russia-Ukraine tensions are keeping gas prices elevated while energy costs continue to soar, but a mild winter and spring and a potential de-escalation in eastern Europe could moderate prices somewhat.