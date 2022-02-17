Japan stocks set for muted start as investors monitor Ukraine situation

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan looked set for a muted start on Thursday as investors in Asia-Pacific continue to monitor the situation surrounding Ukraine.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,475 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,460. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,460.40. Japan's trade data for January is set to be released at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.

Shares in Australia rose in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.6%, ahead of January jobs data expected at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

In geopolitical developments, NATO on Wednesday accused Russia of increasing the number of troops it has gathered at the Ukrainian border, a day after Moscow claimed it had begun withdrawing some of its military units.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 54.57 points to 34,934.27 while the S&P 500 rose fractionally to 4,475.01. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.11% to about 14,124.10.