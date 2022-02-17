CNBC Pro

These are the top stock picks in Asia to play rising interest rates, according to Bank of America

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO07:46
CNBC ProParamount, PayPal, and NVIDIA are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 16
Alison Conklin2 hours ago
CNBC ProThese stocks like McDonald's have pricing power to combat inflation, according to Wolfe Research
Tanaya Macheel15 min ago
CNBC ProWant to put some money to work in India? Here are JPMorgan, HSBC and BNP Paribas' favorite sectors
Saheli Roy Choudhury
Read More