California lays out plan to live with Covid for the long-term, fight future surges and new variants

California on Thursday laid out a plan that manage Covid as a permanent aspect of life, anticipating future surges and new variants that may require temporary public health measures such as facemasks depending on how much the virus is disrupting economic and social activity.

California Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state's response will depend on the dominant Covid variant circulating at any given time, how much disease the variant is causing, and how many people are hospitalized by the strain.

Ghaly did not provide specific triggers that would result in the imposition of public health measures. He said a more deadly variant might require California to focus on infection numbers, while a less virulent strain may demand a focus on hospitalization numbers.

Ghaly said California will probably experience seasonal Covid surges in the fall and winter, and the state will closely monitor whether those surges are caused by new variants of concern or familiar ones. The health secretary said the state would impose measures such as masks if the particular Covid strain is causing serious disruptions to hospitals and businesses.

"There may need to be a time when we all wear masks to get through certain situations, so we don't overwhelm our healthcare delivery system or cripple our businesses," Ghaly said.

The response plan aims to use wastewater surveillance to detect rising viral transmission early, so the state can rapidly sequence new variants as they emerge and determine within 45 days if vaccines, tests and therapeutics are effective against the strain. The state would quickly deploy additional testing and surge health-care staff to regions impacted by rising transmission, according to the plan.

California plans to have capacity to administer at least 500,000 Covid tests and 200,000 vaccines daily, as well as surge health-care staff by 3,000 within two to three weeks. The state will stockpile 75 million high-quality masks, thousands of ventilators, and procure another 30 million over-the-counter Covid tests, according to Ghaly.

California will also focus on keeping people updated on their vaccines, particularly children who only recently became eligible as well as the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, Ghaly said.