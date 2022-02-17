Luxury goods group Kering confident Gucci sales growth will continue after bumper 2021 revenues

Shoppers wait in line to enter a Gucci store on Fifth Avenue in New York, U.S., on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

LONDON — The chief executive of French luxury group Kering expects fashion label Gucci to continue to deliver growth for the company this year, following record revenues in 2021.

Speaking to CNBC on Thursday, Francois-Henri Pinault said the fourth quarter for Gucci had been "brilliant." Parent company Kering reported that the iconic fashion label had delivered revenues of 9.7 billion euros ($11.02 billion), up 31% on 2020.

Kering released its 2021 full-year results on Thursday morning, reporting that revenues had jumped to 17.7 billion euros, up by more than a third on the previous year. The luxury goods group's recurring operating income jumped 60% versus 2020, topping 5 billion euros.

The luxury goods group said revenue growth was driven by "outstanding" performance from all its fashion houses.

Shares of Kering rose 6.5% during afternoon deals in London.

Focusing specifically on Gucci, Pinault said that while the brand marked its 100th birthday last year, the label was "still being built."

The launch of a new Gucci collection last year brought in "significant growth" in the final three months of the year, Kering's CEO said.

Pinault said he believed Gucci's growth momentum would continue through 2022 and in the coming years.