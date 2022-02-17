CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley downgrades 3M to underweight, sees legal issues and weak growth holding stock back

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Beyond Meat, Deere, Allbirds & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProBank of America downgrades ViacomCBS as company shifts focus to streaming
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProEvercore ISI upgrades Macy's to outperform and sees stock jumping more than 90%
Jesse Pound
Read More