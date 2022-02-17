Nestle CEO open to doing a 'big deal' after cutting L'Oreal stake

The CEO of Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle has said it would be open to doing a "big deal" as it reasserts its growth strategy after cutting its stake in French cosmetics business L'Oreal.

Mark Schneider, CEO of the company responsible for household brands including Nescafe and Kit Kat, told CNBC that while it is not "compelled" to make any acquisitions, it is certainly considering all options as part of its overall growth strategy.

"We would be open to do a big deal again," Schneider told Julianna Tatelbaum Thursday. "Do we feel compelled to do one? No. Are we open to it? Yes."

Nestle cut its stake in L'Oreal to 20.1% from 23.3% in December, selling back 8.9 billion euros ($10 billion) of shares amid scrutiny over its influence on the cosmetics brand.