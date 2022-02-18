GM discontinues once-promising Marketplace app that allowed you to shop while driving

GM is ending its in-vehicle "Marketplace" app that allowed drivers to order and pay for goods and services such as gasoline or coffee through their vehicle.

DETROIT – General Motors is ending its in-vehicle "Marketplace" app that allowed drivers to order and pay for goods and services such as gasoline or Starbucks coffee through their vehicle.

GM had high expectations for the industry-first feature when it launched in late-2017, but it suffered from low usage rates and never grew into a full suite of features executives hoped it would.

The automaker decided to discontinue Marketplace starting next month following a recent evaluation of its services, according to GM spokeswoman Stephanie Obendorfer. She said the company has no replacement to announce at this time.

"We routinely evaluate our services to ensure they provide the best experience for our members. In this spirit, we have decided to discontinue our Marketplace services," GM said in an email notification sent to vehicle owners Friday.