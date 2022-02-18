Hong Kong's health-care system is under 'enormous stress,' says medical expert

Patients lie in hospital beds waiting for medical treatment at a temporary shelter outside the Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong, China, on February 16, 2022.

Hong Kong needs to protect its health-care system, which is under tremendous stress right now due to a spike in coronavirus cases, a health expert told CNBC on Friday.

Hong Kong is into its fifth wave, driven by the more transmissible omicron strain. Cases have surged sharply, from just over 100 new cases per day at the start of February, to a record of 6,166 new cases on Thursday.

"Essentially, in Hong Kong right now, what we need to do is to protect the integrity of the health system," said Gabriel Leung, dean of medicine at the University of Hong Kong. "The health system in Hong Kong currently is under enormous stress."

Authorities have blamed the surge on the "extreme transmission speed" of the omicron variant, and said that the "tsunami" of news cases has "far exceeded" the city's capacity for treatment, tracing, testing and isolation.

Hospitals are facing "immense pressure," the government said this week. The occupancy rate at public hospitals was at 92% as of Feb. 18, data from Hong Kong's Hospital Authority showed.