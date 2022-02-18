CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: Here's why Cramer says Morgan Stanley is a buy here

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We're buying on the dip, adding to two Club names with great long-term prospects
Jeff Marks2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What Cramer is watching Friday — Roku crashes, Cathie Wood's coda, Deere surprises
Jim Cramer5 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What we're watching Thursday afternoon — including Ford's Mach-E top EV over Tesla
Jeff Marks
Read More