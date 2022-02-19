NATO's chief says Russia could invade Ukraine 'without any warning at all' as Putin tests missile launches

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has posed the question that's kept the world on edge for weeks: will Russia attack Ukraine?

Not even those in the Russian government — besides President Vladimir Putin — appear to know the answer, but the fact remains that there has been a steady buildup of Russian troops and military hardware near the Ukraine border; the largest since the end of the Cold War.

"They have all the capabilities in place, Russia, to launch an attack on Ukraine without any warning at all. No one is denying that Russia has all these forces in place," Stoltenberg told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. "The question is, will they launch an attack?"

Over 150,000 Russian troops are stationed at various points along the border with Ukraine. Russian forces have also been posted in Belarus, an ally that lies to the north of Ukraine.

Stoltenberg's comments came as Russia's military launched ballistic and cruise missiles on Saturday in a show of its nuclear readiness. It was part of what the Kremlin called a "planned exercise of the strategic deterrence forces."