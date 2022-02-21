Biden set to order sanctions on separatist regions of Ukraine after Putin decree, EU vows additional measures

A poster reading "All to defend homeland" and "Donbass is our land" is pictured in a street. Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People's Republic, asks Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize independence of the Donetsk People's Republic. As tension escalated in east Ukraine on 18 February, 2022, the Donetsk People's Republic announced a mass evacuation of civilians to Russia. On 19 February 2022, it announced general mobilisation.

WASHINGTON – The White House said Monday afternoon it was ready to respond immediately to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would sign an executive order that will "prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic regions of Ukraine."

"To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine," Psaki wrote in a statement.

Psaki added that the Departments of State and Treasury will share additional details of the Biden administration's actions shortly.

Putin's decision to recognize the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, breakaway areas in the Donbas, came in an hour-long televised address Monday evening.

U.S. and European allies have warned that this kind of move by Putin could serve as a possible prelude to a Russian invasion.

European leaders also condemned Putin's announcement and issued fresh threats to respond to the "blatant violation of international law."

"The [European] Union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act. The Union reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," wrote European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel in a joint statement.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Putin's announcement "further undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict. He also called on Moscow to immediately reverse its massive military build-up on Ukraine's borders.

A White House official told NBC News said that Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday afternoon for nearly 40 minutes. Following his call with the Ukrainian president, Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk would trigger a "swift and firm response from the United States in full coordination with our Allies and partners."

