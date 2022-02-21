CNBC Pro

Meta is the worst performing FAANG stock this year. Here’s where Wall Street sees it going next

Yasmin Rufo
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProThese stocks should beat the market when inflation fears are rising, JPMorgan says
Tanaya Macheel
CNBC ProStocks at risk of bearish 'head-and-shoulder' pattern, Bank of America chart analyst says
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProThese stocks in Goldman's 'quality' portfolio feature high margins and strong balance sheets
Tanaya Macheel
Read More