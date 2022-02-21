We should boost Europe's energy independence by investing in renewables, CEO says

In this article EDP-PT

The CEO of Portuguese utility EDP has linked the rapid adoption of renewables to Europe's energy independence, telling CNBC that investment in the sector needed to be "much faster." "These are [indigenous] … resources — wind, solar — that we have in Europe," Miguel Stilwell de Andrade, who was speaking to "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday morning, said. "So we would become less dependent on external sources of energy, whether it's gas or coal." "I think the answer is, actually, we need to accelerate and do it much faster, particularly on the renewables side," he added. The executive's comments come at a time when tensions between Russia and Ukraine have pushed discussions about energy independence to the forefront of many people's minds. Russia was the biggest supplier of both petroleum oils and natural gas to the European Union last year, according to Eurostat.

By 2030 the EU, of which Portugal is a member, wants to cut net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55%. In terms of renewable sources in its energy mix, a proposal has been made to increase the current target of at least 32% by 2030 to at least 40%. "To increase EU energy independence, we need to keep investing in renewable energy sources, but we also need to do more to decrease our dependency on fossil fuels," the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has said. "We have ambitious targets in Europe in general, in terms of what we want to do," de Andrade said, going on to reference the Paris Agreement.

A wind turbine in an energy park operated by EDP's renewables unit, EDP Renovaveis, in Maunca, Portugal, on June 18, 2018. Daniel Rodrigues | Bloomberg | Getty Images